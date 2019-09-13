Firefighters put out blaze at vacant Las Vegas office building
No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at 11:18 p.m. to a fire at a vacant law office building at 935 S. Decatur Blvd.
Fire and smoke were showing from the rear of the one-story brick building, fire spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted.
The fire was extinguished by 11:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was evidence of squatters were using the building, fire officials said in an email.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.