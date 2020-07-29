Firefighters put out fire in artificial turf on Palms’ sixth floor

A fire in artificial turf at the Palms sent dozens of firefighters to the off-Strip hotel-casino Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lawn fire in the Palms sent dozens of firefighters to the off-Strip hotel-casino Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the sixth floor of the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, at 2:48 p.m. Artificial turf had caught fire, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

The department called in 85 firefighters to fight the blaze, which was extinguished just before 3 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

