The Clark County Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in the southeast valley.

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire at 4719 Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a house fire in the southeast valley.

The fire was called in about 7 a.m. to a home at 4719 Fuentes Way, near Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street.

This is a developing story Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichoron Twitter.

4719 Fuentes Way Las Vegas, Nevada