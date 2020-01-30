Firefighters rescue 4 people trapped in central Las Vegas fire
Two people were injured in a fast-moving fire at a vacant home in central Las Vegas early Thursday.
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire was reported at 5:29 a.m. at 4317 Mott Circle, near Arville Street and West Sahara Avenue. Four people initially were trapped inside the home.
Szymanski said firefighters “could hear people trapped inside screaming for help.”
The home had bars on its windows but firefighters were able to cut open an exit and rescue the four people.
Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others declined medical treatment.
Szymanski said it was believed people were squatting inside the vacant residence. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
