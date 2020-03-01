Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in central Las Vegas Valley

The call came in at 11:20 a.m. to a residence on the 3700 block of El Jardin Avenue.

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire Sunday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in at 11:20 a.m. to a residence on the 3700 block of El Jardin Avenue, near West Oakey and South Valley View boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter feed.

The fire has extended to a second home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

