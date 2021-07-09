100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 9:39 am
 
Las Vegas firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on ...
Las Vegas firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire on the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road was reported at 9:09 a.m. Las Vegas police were closing off streets in the area as firefighters arrived at the scene.

A large plume of smoke could be observed from a distance. Flames were later observed rising from a building, which appeared to have suffered a partially collapsed roof.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
2
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
5
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jamie Lewis, right, laughs with her friend Nettie Byerly, center, during a Las Vegas Aviators g ...
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
By Mick Akers / RJ

If the Oakland Athletics aren’t able to strike a deal to land a new ballpark in Northern California and find their way to Las Vegas they could play in Southern Nevada even before a new stadium is built in the area.