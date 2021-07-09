Firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in central Las Vegas

The fire on the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road was reported at 9:09 a.m. Las Vegas police were closing off streets in the area as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Las Vegas firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire on the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road was reported at 9:09 a.m. Las Vegas police were closing off streets in the area as firefighters arrived at the scene.

A large plume of smoke could be observed from a distance. Flames were later observed rising from a building, which appeared to have suffered a partially collapsed roof.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

