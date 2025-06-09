106°F
Firefighters respond to brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Monday, June 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Elle OumGhazi)
A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Monday, June 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Elle OumGhazi)
By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2025 - 4:06 pm
 

The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire Monday at Clark County Wetlands Park.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

Firefighters from the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are assisting.

Authorities request that the public stay clear of the area while crews work to contain the fire.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

