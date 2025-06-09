Firefighters respond to brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

The Clark County Fire Department and other agencies responded to a brush fire Monday afternoon at Clark County Wetlands Park.

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Monday, June 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Elle OumGhazi)

The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire Monday at Clark County Wetlands Park.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

Firefighters from the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are assisting.

Authorities request that the public stay clear of the area while crews work to contain the fire.

