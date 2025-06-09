Firefighters respond to brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park
The Clark County Fire Department and other agencies responded to a brush fire Monday afternoon at Clark County Wetlands Park.
The call came in just before 2:30 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app.
Firefighters from the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are assisting.
Authorities request that the public stay clear of the area while crews work to contain the fire.
