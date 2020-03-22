Firefighters respond to kitchen flames in Spring Valley strip mall

Clark County Fire Department was called around 7 a.m. to the 3400 block of South Jones Boulevard and found smoke pouring out of the roof of a single-story strip mall.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters rushed to a strip mall near Spring Valley on Sunday morning after a kitchen fire broke out, officials said.

Clark County Fire Department was called around 7 a.m. to the 3400 block of South Jones Boulevard near West Desert Inn Road and found smoke pouring out of the roof of a single-story strip mall, according to Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski.

The fire was found in a back kitchen and was knocked down by 7:17 a.m., Wiercinski said.

The cause has not been determined and Wiercinski did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage yet.

