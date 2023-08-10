Firefighters to discuss apartment complex blaze

Clark County authorities are expected to provide more information on a fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in southwest Las Vegas.

Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave. on June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County authorities are expected to provide more information Thursday morning on a fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in southwest Las Vegas.

The June 20 blaze at 8030 Maule Ave., near the 215 Beltway and South Buffalo Drive, burned for four days and burned through all but one building at the complex.

No one was killed, and the cause of the fire remained unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.