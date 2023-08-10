86°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters to discuss apartment complex blaze

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 8:22 am
 
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave. on ...
Firefighters work on a fire in an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave. on June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County authorities are expected to provide more information Thursday morning on a fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in southwest Las Vegas.

The June 20 blaze at 8030 Maule Ave., near the 215 Beltway and South Buffalo Drive, burned for four days and burned through all but one building at the complex.

No one was killed, and the cause of the fire remained unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
3
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
4
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
5
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fire chief to share update on massive Maule Avenue fire
Fire chief to share update on massive Maule Avenue fire
Dog dies in east Las Vegas house fire
Dog dies in east Las Vegas house fire
Fire at Las Vegas apartment complex affects 34 residents
Fire at Las Vegas apartment complex affects 34 residents
York Fire nearly two-thirds contained; authorities prep for dry weather
York Fire nearly two-thirds contained; authorities prep for dry weather
Investigation into massive apartment complex fire got boost from feds
Investigation into massive apartment complex fire got boost from feds
York Fire mostly out, closures in place as crews battle remnants
York Fire mostly out, closures in place as crews battle remnants