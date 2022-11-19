47°F
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters work scene of 2-alarm fire east of Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 8:43 am
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department was working a two-alarm fire Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Smoke Ranch Road near U.S. 95, a Clark County fire official said.

City fire received a call at 7:11 a.m. about a fire at the complex at 7101 Smoke Ranch and it soon went to a second alarm, with some 20 units on the scene, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

Flames could be seen rising through the roof of the structure, according to notes recorded by the city fire department, Steinbeck said.

There was no immediate report of any injuries, he said.

The address is the location of the Bella Solara Apartment Homes, between Rock Springs Drive and North Tenaya Way, southeast of the Desert Shores area, according to Google Maps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him at @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

