Fires burn east Las Vegas thrift store, person arrested

Officials have arrested a person suspected of breaking into an east valley thrift store and starting multiple fires Sunday night, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at the Charleston Outlet Thrift Store on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews were called about 7:20 p.m. to the fire at 1548 E. Charleston Blvd., the address of the Charleston Outlet Thrift Store, according to agency dispatch logs.

Investigators believe someone broke into the store and started multiple fires, which caused $100,000 in damage, the fire department said in a Twitter post.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson, the department said.

No injuries were reported. The store is not open on Sundays, according to a Facebook page for the business.

The store suffered heavy smoke damage in its interior.

Further information was not immediately available.

