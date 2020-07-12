Fires close roads, including I-15, in Las Vegas Valley

Multiple roads closed Sunday afternoon because of fires in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

(Clark County)

The northbound side of Pecos Road was closed at Warm Springs Road “due to a fire” around 3:47 p.m., the commission said on Twitter.

Thomas Touchstone, deputy chief of operations for the Clark County Fire Department, said the fire burned about 10 acres of brush and trees along Pecos, between Warm Springs and Maule Avenue. The fire, which was surrounded on three sides by custom homes, appears to have started near Pecos and moved east with the wind, Touchstone said.

About 75 firefighters responded from the CCFD, the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management, Touchstone said. No injuries were reported.

The RTC tweeted about 6:10 p.m. that southbound lanes on Interstate 15 were blocked near Lake Mead Boulevard because of a vehicle fire. As of 6:40 p.m., the right lanes were blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stephanie Street had closed in both directions at U.S. Highway 95 “due to a vehicle fire” at 3:17 p.m., the RTC tweeted.

The department tweeted that the road had reopened by 4:45 p.m.

