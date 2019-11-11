First 2 flu deaths reported in Nevada, including 1 in Clark County

Health officials have confirmed the first two flu-related deaths in Nevada this season — one each in Clark and Washoe counties.

Southern Nevada Health District offices

One person died from the flu in Clark County in the first five weeks of flu season, according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District. The death occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. The individual was over the age of 65, but no other details have been released.

As of Nov. 2, 64 people had been hospitalized with influenza in Clark County this season, which runs from early October until mid May. At this time last year, records show, there had been 12 reported cases and no deaths.

“The best way to prevent influenza and its potential serious complications is getting the influenza vaccine,” epidemiologist Zuwen Qiu-Shultz said in a health district report. “While some people who get vaccinated may still get sick, there is a growing amount of data showing that vaccination makes illness less severe, helping to prevent serious complications.”

The Washoe County Health District says the unidentified patient contracted Influenza A and died between Sept. 29 and Oct. 26 of this year. A total of nine people were hospitalized with the flu in Washoe County over the same time period.

The Washoe health district hasn’t released any other details about the fatality.

