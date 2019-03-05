First lady Melania Trump in Las Vegas to discuss opioid abuse — LIVESTREAM

First lady Melania Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP file)

Melania Trump will be in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon to discuss opioid abuse at a town hall at the Westgate.

She’ll be joined by Wayne Newton and Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel and his wife, Jackie. The Siegels lost their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, to a drug overdose in 2015.

After making opening remarks, the first lady plans to take questions on social media with Eric Bolling, a TV political commentator whose 19-year-old son died after an accidental overdose in 2017.

Opioid abuse is a focus of the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign, which aims to improve the overall well-being of children.

Legislators and leaders in health care nationwide and in Nevada have poured resources into taming what’s been referred to as an opioid crisis. Opioid overdoses killed nearly 400,000 people between 1999 and 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump visited Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Monday to promote her anti-abuse campaign.

She is set to take the stage at the Westgate about 1 p.m.

