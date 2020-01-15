First responders feted for actions in Alpine Motel fire in Las Vegas

University Medical Center hosted a luncheon on Wednesday to recognize emergency medical personnel who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire before dawn on Dec. 21.

MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter Justin Field holds his son, 1-year-old Levi Field, during a UMC luncheon to recognize emergency medical service providers who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, at UMC Delta Point on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter Justin Field, center holds his son, 1-year-old Levi Field, and a certificate of appreciation, alongside of emergency responders and UMC surgeons, during a UMC luncheon to recognize emergency medical service providers who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, at UMC Delta Point on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Miranda Smith, paramedic with MedicWest, receives a certificate of appreciation, alongside of emergency responders and UMC surgeons, during a UMC luncheon recognizing emergency medical service providers who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, at UMC Delta Point on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

UMC Lions Burn Care Center medical director Dr. Syed Saquib shares his gratefulness for the emergency medical service providers that responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during a luncheon at the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

“It’s truly a team effort to have the best outcomes for these patients,” Dr. Syed Saquib, medical director of the UMC Lions Burn Care Center, said in an interview before the event. “It starts with our brave first responders.”

The public hospital presented the first responders with certificates of appreciation.

Six people died and another 13 were injured in the fire at the downtown apartment complex that displaced dozens of other residents.

Miranda Smith, a MedicWest paramedic recognized at the event, said the loss from the fire would have been greater “had it not been for us all working together.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.