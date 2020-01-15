First responders feted for actions in Alpine Motel fire in Las Vegas
University Medical Center hosted a luncheon on Wednesday to recognize emergency medical personnel who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire before dawn on Dec. 21.
University Medical Center hosted a luncheon on Wednesday to recognize emergency medical personnel who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire before dawn on Dec. 21.
“It’s truly a team effort to have the best outcomes for these patients,” Dr. Syed Saquib, medical director of the UMC Lions Burn Care Center, said in an interview before the event. “It starts with our brave first responders.”
The public hospital presented the first responders with certificates of appreciation.
Six people died and another 13 were injured in the fire at the downtown apartment complex that displaced dozens of other residents.
Miranda Smith, a MedicWest paramedic recognized at the event, said the loss from the fire would have been greater “had it not been for us all working together.”
Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.