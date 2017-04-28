Fish stuck in a truck after fire in northwest Las Vegas

The remains of a semitrailer that caught on fire on southbound U.S. Highway 95 south of the Durango Drive exit in Las Vegas on Friday, April 28, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Authorities were working to rescue a trailer full of tropical fish Friday after the big rig carrying them burned twice on U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

The tractor trailer first caught fire about 10 p.m. Thursday in the southbound U.S. 95 lanes near North Durango Drive, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

It reignited about 5 a.m. Friday, prompting a Clark County Fire Department response to extinguish the fire. As a result, Buratczuk said, the southbound highway lanes near Durango were temporarily closed. The Regional Transportation Commission reported about 6 a.m. all but one lane of the highway had reopened.

Buratczuk said the cause of the fires was not clear.

He said troopers called animal control about the fish, but the agency couldn’t handle them. Officers then contacted the company owner. As of 8:30 a.m., the fish were still waiting to be picked up, Buratczuk said.

No humans were injured in either of the fires.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.