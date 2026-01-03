Five CCSD, education topics the Review-Journal will be watching in 2026

This will be a year of seeing if new leadership and new laws will improve education for the valley’s students.

Bethany Limov, a volunteer with Walk Safely LV, left, talks with a paid crossing guard, who declined to give her name, as they get students get to school safely at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert visits Jodi Codol’s second grade classroom during a visit to Wasden Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, April 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The past year was largely one of fresh starts for the Clark County School District. A new superintendent at the helm and new board members beside her all brought with them a feeling that they could move beyond the issues they inherited from former superintendent Jesus Jara’s tenure.

Despite this new sentiment, the school district still faces challenges like declining enrollment causing state funding to drop and students being hit by vehicles at an alarmingly high rate.

As we head into 2026, here are five topics the Las Vegas Review-Journal will be watching in the new year:

Enrollment decline could continue

No single day next year may be as important for the school district as Count Day in late August, which will determine how much state funding the school district will get.

While Count Day has long been critical for school district officials, an enrollment decline spurred by falling birth rates and increased charter school enrollment has given the results an increased importance. The district had previously seen enrollment increases for decades as the Las Vegas valley’s population boomed.

If enrollment continues to fall, it could force the School Board of the fifth largest school district in the country to begin seeking ways to cut costs through measures like school closures.

Three School Board seats up for grabs

Voters in November will have the opportunity to weigh in on the direction of the Clark County School Board.

Up for re-election are School Board president Irene Bustamante Adams, vice president Brenda Zamora and Linda Cavazos, the longest-tenured board member who has served in her role since 2017. School board meetings across the nation have become hotspots for people to air political grievances, and Clark County’s have been no exception.

Elections in 2024 saw two former members of the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty — Lorena Biassotti and Lydia Dominguez — grab seats on the School Board. With three trustees on the ballot, the November elections could shake up the School Board’s leadership.

Ebert’s freshman year report card

After being tapped for the role in March, Superintendent Jhone Ebert stated that one of her priorities is improving middle school math proficiency. Data released by the Nevada Department of Education in September will give the first full look at whether progress is being made toward that goal.

Academic performance metrics have long been abysmal for Clark County students, but last school year saw modest improvements in all subjects at all grade levels. However, proficiency rates in English language arts and math still remain below 50 percent at all grade levels.

With the 2025-2026 school year being Ebert’s first full year as superintendent, the September data from the state will show whether the school district’s students are heading in the right direction.

Improvements to traffic safety

More than 200 child pedestrians have been struck by vehicles while going to and from school in the first four months of this school year, a dramatic spike in reported collisions compared to years prior.

But 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for student pedestrians as local and state entities try to keep them safe.

A state law that takes effect on July 1 gives more power to local jurisdictions to design school zone infrastructure and doubles school zone traffic penalties. The district is expected to install cameras on school bus stop arms to better enforce traffic laws after a new state law went into effect in July 2025. And a school district-sanctioned traffic safety working group is planning to have recommendations for improving student pedestrian safety by the spring.

As these changes are implemented, next year could show how successful these efforts to curb child pedestrian collisions are.

More AI in classrooms?

The school district’s artificial intelligence pilot program will be complete at the end of the school year, giving district leaders insight into whether the new technology can be used to improve education for students and work for teachers.

Teachers and students at select schools are testing some AI programs to see if they can improve lesson plans and contribute toward learning curriculum. With the pilot program ending, the school district will have to decide whether to expand or halt AI’s classroom uses, or continue gathering data.

Ebert has previously expressed positive sentiments toward AI, suggesting an expansion of the technology across the school district could come.

