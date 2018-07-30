Flames engulf mobile home in central Las Vegas trailer park

Crews from three valley fire departments teamed up late Sunday night to battle a mobile home fire in the central valley.

Crews from the North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments respond to a mobile home fire on July 29, 2018, at the Pecos Trailer Village mobile home park. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from the North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments respond to a mobile home fire on July 29, 2018, at the Pecos Trailer Village mobile home park. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from three valley fire departments teamed up late Sunday night to battle a mobile home fire in the central valley.

About 11:30 p.m. the Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded to reports of a fire at the Pecos Trailer Village, 3308 N. Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to CCFD Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, Buchanan said. Crews attacked the blaze and had it under control before midnight.

No injuries were reported, Buchanan said, and as of 5 a.m. it was unclear if anyone was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3308 N. Pecos Road Las Vegas, Nevada