Flamingo closed at Rainbow after pedestrian struck
Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department Twitter account.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center.
Flamingo is closed in both directions.
