Flamingo closed at Rainbow after pedestrian struck

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department Twitter account.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

Flamingo is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

