‘Flash tattoo’ fundraiser aids Las Vegas families affected by immigration enforcement – PHOTOS

Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas held a “flash tattoo” fundraiser, giving small tattoos to patrons for between $20-$30.

Olivia Tovar takes photos of sisters Kimberly and Jocelyn Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. Kimberly had just received her first tattoo as part of the event, which raised money for the Fifth Sun Project to support families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Elizabeth Sanchez checks out her new tattoo after Cindy Angulo finished work during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Olivia Tovar places a rose flash tattoo stencil on Kimberly Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Olivia Tovar works on a tattoo for Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Cindy Angulo shrink wraps her work table during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Olivia Tovar adjusts her light before beginning a tattoo on Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Cindy Angulo tattoos Miriam Gomez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Jocelyn Peralta waits as her sister, Kimberly, gets a tattoo from Olivia Tovar during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Olivia Tovar holds her tattoo gun while applying tattoos as part of the fundraiser benefitting the Fifth Sun Project at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

All proceeds from the tattoo sales were donated to the Fifth Sun Project to held families affected by recent immigration enforcement, according to the event’s Instagram page.

The Fifth Sun Project is a grassroots organization founded in 2016 and it “focuses on raising awareness and donations for various global issues,” according to its Facebook page.

Lost Souls workers said there was a steady stream of people coming in for tattoos, starting at 7 a.m. By evening, the shop had to turn people away. Some visitors even gave monetary donations without receiving a tattoo.