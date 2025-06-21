‘Flash tattoo’ fundraiser aids Las Vegas families affected by immigration enforcement – PHOTOS
Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas held a “flash tattoo” fundraiser on Friday, giving small tattoos to patrons for between $20-$30.
All proceeds from the tattoo sales were donated to the Fifth Sun Project to held families affected by recent immigration enforcement, according to the event’s Instagram page.
The Fifth Sun Project is a grassroots organization founded in 2016 and it “focuses on raising awareness and donations for various global issues,” according to its Facebook page.
Lost Souls workers said there was a steady stream of people coming in for tattoos, starting at 7 a.m. By evening, the shop had to turn people away. Some visitors even gave monetary donations without receiving a tattoo.