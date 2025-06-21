80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

‘Flash tattoo’ fundraiser aids Las Vegas families affected by immigration enforcement – PHOTOS

Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo S ...
Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Olivia Tovar holds her tattoo gun while applying tattoos as part of the fundraiser benefitting ...
Olivia Tovar holds her tattoo gun while applying tattoos as part of the fundraiser benefitting the Fifth Sun Project at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Jocelyn Peralta waits as her sister, Kimberly, gets a tattoo from Olivia Tovar during a fundrai ...
Jocelyn Peralta waits as her sister, Kimberly, gets a tattoo from Olivia Tovar during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Cindy Angulo tattoos Miriam Gomez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas Ju ...
Cindy Angulo tattoos Miriam Gomez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo S ...
Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Olivia Tovar adjusts her light before beginning a tattoo on Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser ...
Olivia Tovar adjusts her light before beginning a tattoo on Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Cindy Angulo shrink wraps her work table during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las V ...
Cindy Angulo shrink wraps her work table during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Olivia Tovar works on a tattoo for Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Sh ...
Olivia Tovar works on a tattoo for Alicia Martinez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Olivia Tovar places a rose flash tattoo stencil on Kimberly Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost ...
Olivia Tovar places a rose flash tattoo stencil on Kimberly Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Elizabeth Sanchez checks out her new tattoo after Cindy Angulo finished work during a fundraise ...
Elizabeth Sanchez checks out her new tattoo after Cindy Angulo finished work during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. The event raised money for the Fifth Sun Project, with all proceeds supporting families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Olivia Tovar takes photos of sisters Kimberly and Jocelyn Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost S ...
Olivia Tovar takes photos of sisters Kimberly and Jocelyn Peralta during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas June 20, 2025. Kimberly had just received her first tattoo as part of the event, which raised money for the Fifth Sun Project to support families affected by immigration. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
More Stories
Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks outside the LVPPA h ...
Union asks Las Vegas officers to study strike over retirement contributions
The Lubertha Johnson Estates Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas ...
Son sues agency, alleges faulty A/C led to his elderly mother’s heat-related death
Top row: Kathleen Delaney, Jerry Wiese and Nadia Krall. Bottom row: Anna Anderson, Mark Denton, ...
Clark County judges failed to report trips to conservative-backed educational programs
Travelers are seen at baggage claim in Harry Reid International Airport's Terminal 1 on the fir ...
This area makes up most visitors by airplane to Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

Lost Souls Tattoo Shop in Las Vegas held a “flash tattoo” fundraiser on Friday, giving small tattoos to patrons for between $20-$30.

All proceeds from the tattoo sales were donated to the Fifth Sun Project to held families affected by recent immigration enforcement, according to the event’s Instagram page.

The Fifth Sun Project is a grassroots organization founded in 2016 and it “focuses on raising awareness and donations for various global issues,” according to its Facebook page.

Lost Souls workers said there was a steady stream of people coming in for tattoos, starting at 7 a.m. By evening, the shop had to turn people away. Some visitors even gave monetary donations without receiving a tattoo.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES