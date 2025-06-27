103°F
Plane diverted to Dallas in American’s 2nd Vegas-Charlotte issue this week

Emergency vehicles are seen next to an American Airlines jet upon its return to Harry Reid Inte ...
Emergency vehicles are seen next to an American Airlines jet upon its return to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after suffering engine problems during take off Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2025 - 3:17 pm
 

For the second time this week, an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte was disrupted because of mechanical issues.

According to Harry Reid International Airport spokesman Luke Nimmo, American flight 2981, which took off from Las Vegas just before 1 p.m. on Friday, reported a “potential mechanical issue” and was diverted to Dallas.

As of 3 p.m., the airplane tracking application FlightAware showed that the plane had not yet landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

On Wednesday, an American Airlines flight bound for Charlotte was forced to return to Harry Reid International after smoke was seen coming out of an engine.

That day, flight 1665 — an Airbus A321 — left the Las Vegas airport at 7:57 a.m. with 153 passengers and six crew members and landed safely back at the airport at 8:23 a.m., according to Nimmo.

A message sent to an American Airlines media contact email address was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

