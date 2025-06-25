90°F
Flight returns to Las Vegas airport after smoke seen from engine — VIDEO

Emergency vehicles are seen next to an American Airlines jet which had engine problems on take ...
Emergency vehicles are seen next to an American Airlines jet which had engine problems on take off Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
American Airlines Flight 1665 is seen Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. The flight was fo ...
American Airlines Flight 1665 is seen Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. The flight was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport after reports of engine trouble. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 8:45 am
 
Updated June 25, 2025 - 10:33 am

An American Airlines flight bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday morning after smoke was seen coming out of an engine.

Flight 1665 left Reid at 7:57 a.m. with 153 passengers and six crew members and landed safely at the airport at 8:23 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Luke Nimmo, FlightAware reports and American Airlines.

“American Airlines flight 1665 returned to Las Vegas (LAS) shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue,” an American spokesperson said in an email. “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the plane.

Richard Pedrosa, a construction site flagger working at 9th Street and Oakey Boulevard, said he heard a loud “bang” before looking in the sky toward the Stratosphere with his coworkers and seeing a white plane with its engine on fire. He said the plane made a sequence of back-to-back “booms” before making a circle and turning around back toward the airport.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s going to explode,’” Pedrosa said. “I was kind of scared because that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that, and I was hoping and praying that everybody was OK on the airplane.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

