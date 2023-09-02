Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
On Sept. 1, the Las Vegas Valley recorded one of its wettest days in recent memory.
The Las Vegas Valley was drenched Friday in one of the wettest days in recent years.
“It’s a wet one, but I can’t say it is the wettest ever,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said.
Plenty of lightning and hail accompanied the nearly day-long storm flow. Runoff made travel difficult, especially in the southwest valley.
Selected Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges showed the following 24-hour rain totals from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday:
Location, total rainfall for 24 hours
Grapevine Springs (halfway from Route 157 to Mount Charleston — 3.35 inches
Russell Road realignment and Hualapai — 2.64 inches
Haulapai at Maule — 2.52 inches
Red Rock Canyon — 2.48 inches
South Hualapai and West Russell Road — 2.44 inches
Harris Springs 2 — 2.32 inches
Smoke Ranch & Buffalo — 2.28 inches
The Lakes — 2.20 inches
Far Hills at LVVWD basin — 2.17 inches
Red Rock drainage basin near Downtown Summerlin — 2.17 inches
Blue Diamond Ridge South — 2.09 inches
Gowan drainage and Tenaya Way — 2.09 inches
Las Vegas Wash at Las Vegas Blvd. — 2.05 inches
Rainbow Canyon — 2.01 inches
Beltway channel at S. Buffalo — 2.01 inches
Beltway channel at Peace Way — 2.01 inches
Gown Road North near Alexander — 1.93 inches
Angel Park Golf Club — 1.89 inches
Brownstone Canyon — 1.89 inches
Rainbow at Desert Inn — 1.81 inches
Near South Point Casino — 1.69 inches
Hacienda & Durango — 1.69 inches
Downtown Las Vegas — 1.61 inches
Flamingo at Nellis — 1.54 inches
Charleston and I-15 — 1.50 inches
Las Vegas wash at Craig Road — 1.46 inches
Desert Inn Arterial — 1.26 inches
Flamingo at Spencer — 1.26 inches
