Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals

On Sept. 1, the Las Vegas Valley recorded one of its wettest days in recent memory.

Motorists watch flash flood waters as they pass through East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley was drenched Friday in one of the wettest days in recent years.

“It’s a wet one, but I can’t say it is the wettest ever,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Plenty of lightning and hail accompanied the nearly day-long storm flow. Runoff made travel difficult, especially in the southwest valley.

Selected Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges showed the following 24-hour rain totals from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday:

Location, total rainfall for 24 hours

Grapevine Springs (halfway from Route 157 to Mount Charleston — 3.35 inches

Russell Road realignment and Hualapai — 2.64 inches

Haulapai at Maule — 2.52 inches

Red Rock Canyon — 2.48 inches

South Hualapai and West Russell Road — 2.44 inches

Harris Springs 2 — 2.32 inches

Smoke Ranch & Buffalo — 2.28 inches

The Lakes — 2.20 inches

Far Hills at LVVWD basin — 2.17 inches

Red Rock drainage basin near Downtown Summerlin — 2.17 inches

Blue Diamond Ridge South — 2.09 inches

Gowan drainage and Tenaya Way — 2.09 inches

Las Vegas Wash at Las Vegas Blvd. — 2.05 inches

Rainbow Canyon — 2.01 inches

Beltway channel at S. Buffalo — 2.01 inches

Beltway channel at Peace Way — 2.01 inches

Gown Road North near Alexander — 1.93 inches

Angel Park Golf Club — 1.89 inches

Brownstone Canyon — 1.89 inches

Rainbow at Desert Inn — 1.81 inches

Near South Point Casino — 1.69 inches

Hacienda & Durango — 1.69 inches

Downtown Las Vegas — 1.61 inches

Flamingo at Nellis — 1.54 inches

Charleston and I-15 — 1.50 inches

Las Vegas wash at Craig Road — 1.46 inches

Desert Inn Arterial — 1.26 inches

Flamingo at Spencer — 1.26 inches

