70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Flood in your neighborhood? These areas saw the most rain

Las Vegas rain causes floods across the valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 7:48 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2023 - 8:36 pm
A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in ...
A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley was drenched Friday in one of the wettest days in recent years.

“It’s a wet one, but I can’t say it is the wettest ever,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Plenty of lightning and hail accompanied the nearly day-long storm flow. Runoff made travel difficult, especially in the southwest valley.

Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges showed the following 12-hour rain totals as of 7:30 p.m.:

Location, total rainfall for 12 hours

Grapevine Springs (halfway from Route 157 to Mount Charleston — 3.19 inches

Red Rock Canyon — 2.24 inches

South Hualapai and West Russell Road — 2.17 inches

Smoke Ranch & Buffalo — 2.17 inches

The Lakes — 2.09 inches

Harris Springs — 1.89 inches

Rainbow Canyon — 1.89 inches

Angel Park Golf Club — 1.69 inches

Rainbow at Desert Inn — 1.69 inches

Near South Point Casino — 1.61 inches

Hacienda & Durango — 1.61 inches

Spring Valley drainage basin — 1.61 inches

Charleston and I-15 — 1.50 inches

Mount Charleston — 1.22 inches

Desert Inn Arterial — 1.22 inches

Flamingo & Nellis — 1.50 inches

Flamingo at Spencer — 1.46 inches

Vandenberg basin (near Lamb & Donovan Way) — 1.38 inches

Brownstone Canyon — 1.26 inches

Las Vegas South Outlet — 1.22 inches

Blue Diamond Ridge South — 1.14 inches

Sunset Park — 0.98 inches

Providence — 0.83 inches

Downtown — 0.75 inches

Horizon Ridge drainage — 0.75 inches

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
2
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
3
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
4
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
5
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Flash flood watch issued for most of Clark County for Labor Day weekend
Flash flood watch issued for most of Clark County for Labor Day weekend