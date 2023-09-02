Flood in your neighborhood? These areas saw the most rain
On Sept. 1, the Las Vegas Valley recorded one of its wettest days in recent memory.
The Las Vegas Valley was drenched Friday in one of the wettest days in recent years.
“It’s a wet one, but I can’t say it is the wettest ever,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said.
Plenty of lightning and hail accompanied the nearly day-long storm flow. Runoff made travel difficult, especially in the southwest valley.
Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges showed the following 12-hour rain totals as of 7:30 p.m.:
Location, total rainfall for 12 hours
Grapevine Springs (halfway from Route 157 to Mount Charleston — 3.19 inches
Red Rock Canyon — 2.24 inches
South Hualapai and West Russell Road — 2.17 inches
Smoke Ranch & Buffalo — 2.17 inches
The Lakes — 2.09 inches
Harris Springs — 1.89 inches
Rainbow Canyon — 1.89 inches
Angel Park Golf Club — 1.69 inches
Rainbow at Desert Inn — 1.69 inches
Near South Point Casino — 1.61 inches
Hacienda & Durango — 1.61 inches
Spring Valley drainage basin — 1.61 inches
Charleston and I-15 — 1.50 inches
Mount Charleston — 1.22 inches
Desert Inn Arterial — 1.22 inches
Flamingo & Nellis — 1.50 inches
Flamingo at Spencer — 1.46 inches
Vandenberg basin (near Lamb & Donovan Way) — 1.38 inches
Brownstone Canyon — 1.26 inches
Las Vegas South Outlet — 1.22 inches
Blue Diamond Ridge South — 1.14 inches
Sunset Park — 0.98 inches
Providence — 0.83 inches
Downtown — 0.75 inches
Horizon Ridge drainage — 0.75 inches
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.