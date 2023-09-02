Flood in your neighborhood? These areas saw the most rain

On Sept. 1, the Las Vegas Valley recorded one of its wettest days in recent memory.

Las Vegas rain causes floods across the valley

A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley was drenched Friday in one of the wettest days in recent years.

“It’s a wet one, but I can’t say it is the wettest ever,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Plenty of lightning and hail accompanied the nearly day-long storm flow. Runoff made travel difficult, especially in the southwest valley.

Clark County Regional Flood Control District gauges showed the following 12-hour rain totals as of 7:30 p.m.:

Location, total rainfall for 12 hours

Grapevine Springs (halfway from Route 157 to Mount Charleston — 3.19 inches

Red Rock Canyon — 2.24 inches

South Hualapai and West Russell Road — 2.17 inches

Smoke Ranch & Buffalo — 2.17 inches

The Lakes — 2.09 inches

Harris Springs — 1.89 inches

Rainbow Canyon — 1.89 inches

Angel Park Golf Club — 1.69 inches

Rainbow at Desert Inn — 1.69 inches

Near South Point Casino — 1.61 inches

Hacienda & Durango — 1.61 inches

Spring Valley drainage basin — 1.61 inches

Charleston and I-15 — 1.50 inches

Mount Charleston — 1.22 inches

Desert Inn Arterial — 1.22 inches

Flamingo & Nellis — 1.50 inches

Flamingo at Spencer — 1.46 inches

Vandenberg basin (near Lamb & Donovan Way) — 1.38 inches

Brownstone Canyon — 1.26 inches

Las Vegas South Outlet — 1.22 inches

Blue Diamond Ridge South — 1.14 inches

Sunset Park — 0.98 inches

Providence — 0.83 inches

Downtown — 0.75 inches

Horizon Ridge drainage — 0.75 inches

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.