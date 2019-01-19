Florida motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Las Vegas

A 59-year-old Florida man died after his motorcycle collided with a car Saturday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 59-year-old Florida man died after his motorcycle collided with a car Saturday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Police were called at about 1:10 p.m. to East Lake Mead Boulevard and Stevens Street, east of North Pecos Road, after a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The 59-year-old man driving the 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide died after he and his passenger, a 60-year-old woman, were thrown from the bike.

Police believe the crash happened as the motorcycle was driving east on Lake Mead, and a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 23-year-old man attempted to turn left onto Stevens Street, across the path of the motorcycle, police said. The front of the motorcycle hit the front of the Chevrolet.

Two 1-year-old girls were passengers in the car, police said.

The man and woman on the motorcycle, who are both from Youngstown, Florida, were taken to University Medical Center, where the man later died. The woman was in serious-but-stable condition Saturday evening, police said.

No one in the car was injured. The Chevrolet’s driver did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family has been notified. His death marked the ninth traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday evening.

