‘Flowing hair’ silver dollar sold for $10M in 2013 headed to auction again
A 1794 silver dollar believed to be one of the first to be struck by the U.S. Mint is going up for sale again in Las Vegas.
CNN reported the auction will be Oct. 8 at Legend Auctions at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.
The last time it was auctioned, in 2013, it sold for $10 million — a world record for the most paid for a rare coin.
Dubbed the “Flowing Hair” dollar, the coin features a portrait of Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other.
“This is a dream coin — a priceless artifact that I have been proud to own, and I’m very sorry to see it go,” owner Bruce Morelan told CNN.
Morelan is putting an assortment of historic coins valued at about $20 million up for auction alongside the silver dollar.
“It’s time to move on to other challenges and I hope that the new owner of the coin treasures it just as much as I have,” he said.
