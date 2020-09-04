80°F
‘Flowing hair’ silver dollar sold for $10M in 2013 headed to auction again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 5:21 am
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 5:26 am

A 1794 silver dollar believed to be one of the first to be struck by the U.S. Mint is going up for sale again.

CNN reported the auction will be Oct. 8 at Legend Auctions at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

The last time it was auctioned, in 2013, it sold for $10 million — a world record for the most paid for a rare coin.

Dubbed the “Flowing Hair” dollar, the coin features a portrait of Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other.

“This is a dream coin — a priceless artifact that I have been proud to own, and I’m very sorry to see it go,” owner Bruce Morelan told CNN.

Morelan is putting an assortment of historic coins valued at about $20 million up for auction alongside the silver dollar.

“It’s time to move on to other challenges and I hope that the new owner of the coin treasures it just as much as I have,” he said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

