Flyover ramp linking Airport Connector to 215 Beltway to open

Construction started in August 2015 on the half-mile ramp, which is projected to handle roughly 20,000 vehicles daily. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

After nearly two years of construction, Clark County officials on Monday will open a new flyover ramp that will link the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound 215 Beltway near McCarran International Airport.

Construction started in August 2015 on the half-mile ramp, which is projected to handle roughly 20,000 vehicles daily, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Although the new flyover ramp is completed, other portions of the $52.5 million project are still under construction. By fall, crews are expected to finish work on widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and a new bridge for that off-ramp. Plans also call for widening a bridge that carries westbound Beltway traffic over the Airport Connector.

County officials warned of several closures late Sunday and early Monday in the area as construction continues.

The ramp linking the westbound Beltway to the northbound Airport Connector will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday. And, the ramp that feeds traffic from the Airport Connector to both directions of the Beltway will be closed from 12:01 to 5 a.m. Monday.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.