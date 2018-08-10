Forklift knocks down 13 power poles in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and NV Energy are investigating in incident in which a forklift knocked down 13 power poles in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Downed power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A forklift is seen after knocking down power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians walk past downed power lines at Sunset Rd., and Polaris Ave., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue are down, caused by forklift on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An Allegiant Airline plane flies over downed power lines at Sunset Rd., and Polaris Ave., caused by forklift on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Downed power lines at Sunset Road and Polaris Avenue on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Forklift knocks down 13 power poles. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and NV Energy are investigating an incident in which a forklift knocked down 13 power poles in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a vehicle accident and downed power lines around 11:45 a.m. near Polaris Avenue and Post Road, north of Sunset Road, said spokesperson Laura Meltzer.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered that a forklift had knocked the poles over, Jennifer Schuricht, a spokeswoman for NV Energy, said in an email.

Some power lines were reported to be live and blocking Polaris Avenue, Meltzer said.

“I would just advise folks to avoid the area,” she said.

Eastbound Sunset Road remained closed from South Valley View Boulevard to South Las Vegas Boulevard at midafternoon, according the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Westbound Sunset remained open.

NV Energy’s website said 327 customers were without power at 3:30 p.m as a result of the incident.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.075176, -115.185602