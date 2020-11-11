Former assistant sheriff from Las Vegas reported missing
Raymond Flynn was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner, according to a Metropolitan Police Department missing persons flyer.
A 62-year-old retired Metropolitan Police Department assistant sheriff was reported missing after he was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Raymond Flynn was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner, according to a Metro missing persons flyer, which said he might “be in severe emotional distress” and in need of medical help. He was seen wearing a black button-down shirt and dark-colored slacks.
Flynn is known to carry a firearm, and people should contact law enforcement instead of approaching him, according to the flyer.
Anyone with information about Flynn’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111, or the department’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.
