Former assistant sheriff from Las Vegas reported missing

Raymond Flynn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Raymond Flynn talks with the Las Vegas Review-Journal near his retirement in 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 62-year-old retired Metropolitan Police Department assistant sheriff was reported missing after he was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Raymond Flynn was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner, according to a Metro missing persons flyer, which said he might “be in severe emotional distress” and in need of medical help. He was seen wearing a black button-down shirt and dark-colored slacks.

Flynn is known to carry a firearm, and people should contact law enforcement instead of approaching him, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information about Flynn’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111, or the department’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

