Former federal prosecutor who fought the mob in Las Vegas has died

Stan Hunterton in 1986 (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stan Hunterton, U.S. attorney's office, in an undated photo (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Ethics Review Board investigation into a Las Vegas city councilman in 1994 at Las Vegas City Hall, then at 400 Stewart Avenue. From left, Las Vegas Ethics Board Chairwoman Kathy England, the board's special counsel, Stan Hunterton, and Stan Parry.

Former federal prosecutor Stan Hunterton, one of the people who successfully drove the mob from Las Vegas in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, died on Saturday in hospice care at his son’s home. He was 74.

“He had a profound impact on combating the plague of organized crime in Southern Nevada,” said former U.S. District Judge Philip Pro.

Hunterton was part of the Las Vegas Strike Force, the team of prosecutors who investigated organized crime in Southern Nevada. Pro recalled Hunterton’s prosecution of mobsters and hit men, most notable those tied to Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro and his Hole in the Wall gang.

He graduated from Syracuse University’s law school and spent four years in Detroit fighting organized crime. He investigated the death of Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa, whose murder remains unsolved, and convicted the owners of the Aladdin for allowing men with mob ties to exert secret control over the casino.

As a member of the federal Las Vegas Strike Force, Hunterton was a regular in the courtroom dramas of the city’s mobster heydays. He also helped uncover the skimming operations at the Stardust and Fremont hotels, which diverted millions of dollars to mobsters.

In an interview for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2020 podcast series “Mobbed Up,” Hunterton recalled that not everyone longed for a time when the mob ran the town.

“It’s (an opinion) held by people who, first, were not killed by the Mafia,” Hunterton said. “And second, didn’t have a family member who did.”

Hunterton knew all the ins and outs of the Las Vegas mobster era, Pro said in a recent phone interview with the Review-Journal. He could tell you everything there was to know about each exhibit in the Mob Museum, based on his own experiences, Pro said.

Outside the courtroom, Pro recalled Hunterton’s witty sense of humor. He said Hunterton was always professional and honest when he appeared in front of him for court proceedings and to argue cases.

“He was a very good lawyer, solid on the law, solid on the facts, good trial skills,” Pro said. “I was always very impressed with him.”

Hunterton left Las Vegas in 1984 to spend two years in Washington, D.C., as part of the President’s Commission on Organized Crime. He returned to the valley and started the private practice Hunterton and Associates, which he ran for about 30 years, focusing on criminal and civil law.

He also had stints as the general counsel to Sierra Pacific Resources, now NV Energy, the bar counsel for the State Bar of Nevada, and an instructor at UNLV’s Boyd Law School.

In a 1983 interview with the Review-Journal, Hunterton revealed that he enjoyed motorcycles and had taken up marathon running. He reflected on his demanding role as a federal prosecutor and mused on the alternative paths his life could have taken.

“And if there really is reincarnation, I’d like to come back as an independently wealthy person, or as an otter,” he said “They get to play all the time.”

Hunterton died at the Las Vegas home of his son Gabe. He is also survived by another son, Nate, also of Las Vegas.

