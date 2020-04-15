Former RJ entertainment writer, reported missing, has been found

Police said 66-year-old Michael Paskevich, who was an entertainment writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal in the 1990s, has been found.

Michael Paskevich (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 66-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Police reported at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday that Michael Paskevich, who was an entertainment writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal in the 1990s, may be in need of medical assistance. They reported at 10:25 a.m. that he had been found.

Mike Weatherford, another former Review-Journal entertainment reporter, said he was helping search for Paskevich until about 2 a.m. Tuesday. He said Paskevich was found safe Wednesday morning.

Paskevich was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

