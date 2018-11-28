Forum will help connect volunteers with Las Vegas nonprofits

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin and the Latino Network of Southern Nevada will host a networking workshop next week to teach community members how to volunteer and get involved with local nonprofit agencies.

Councilman Bob Coffin speaks at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin and the Latino Network of Southern Nevada will host a networking workshop next week to teach community members how to volunteer and get involved with local nonprofit agencies.

The forum is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at the East Las Vegas Community Center, located at 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Speakers are expected to include education, nonprofit and governmental executives.

Advance registration is not required. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. Call 702-229-6242 for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

250 N. Eastern Ave., las vegas, nv