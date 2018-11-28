Forum will help connect volunteers with Las Vegas nonprofits

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin and the Latino Network of Southern Nevada will host a networking workshop next week to teach community members how to volunteer and get involved with local nonprofit agencies.
The forum is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at the East Las Vegas Community Center, located at 250 N. Eastern Ave.
Speakers are expected to include education, nonprofit and governmental executives.
Advance registration is not required. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. Call 702-229-6242 for more information.
250 N. Eastern Ave., las vegas, nv