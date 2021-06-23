Foster family sought for newborn kittens found in Las Vegas dumpster

A litter of 5-day old kittens was found abandoned in a dumpster, and The Animal Foundation is looking for a foster family willing to bottle-feed them.

Nine abandoned kittens recover at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A good Samaritan who heard their cries found them tied up in a trash bag in a dumpster near Bonanza and Pecos roads. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A litter of 5-day old kittens was found abandoned in a Las Vegas dumpster.

A “Good Samaritan” found the nine kittens tied up in a trash bag and called animal control, according to a post from The Animal Foundation, which took the kittens in on Tuesday.

The Animal Foundation is looking for a foster family willing to bottle-feed them every two hours because they were brought in without their mother, the post said.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster pet owner may sign up at animalfoundation.com.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.