Foster family sought for newborn kittens found in Las Vegas dumpster
A litter of 5-day old kittens was found abandoned in a dumpster, and The Animal Foundation is looking for a foster family willing to bottle-feed them.
A litter of 5-day old kittens was found abandoned in a Las Vegas dumpster.
A “Good Samaritan” found the nine kittens tied up in a trash bag and called animal control, according to a post from The Animal Foundation, which took the kittens in on Tuesday.
The Animal Foundation is looking for a foster family willing to bottle-feed them every two hours because they were brought in without their mother, the post said.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster pet owner may sign up at animalfoundation.com.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.