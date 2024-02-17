53°F
Local Las Vegas

Foster pet parents urgently needed by Animal Foundation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 9:32 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An urgent need for foster pet parents has been issued by The Animal Foundation.

In the past two weeks the shelter has taken in more than 900 animals and currently has 744 animals in its care.

“We are out of space to house any more dogs on our campus, and we are facing some very difficult decisions to ensure the well-being of our animals and team,” the organization posted on its website. “This is our heartbreaking reality. We simply do not have room for the new animals that are coming in every day.”

TAF urgently needs 50 dogs (any size, over 6 months old) to go into temporary foster homes so it can make more space in the shelter. People are asked foster for at least a week.

Saturday through Monday, people are asked to come directly to the adoptions building to pick up a dog. No appointment is needed. The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Animal Foundation is at 655 North Mojave Road, Las Vegas.

“We have a list of dogs ready to go home with you, but you can also find available dogs on the TAF website.

To expedite the process, you are encouraged to fill out our foster application before you arrive here.

There is no cost to foster. TAF will provide you with food, crates, a leash, or anything needed.

If you end up falling in love with your foster dog and want to make it permanent, TAF will waive the dog’s adoption fee.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

