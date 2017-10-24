Founder of Las Vegas’ Gilcrease sanctuary, orchard dies at 98

William Orr Gilcrease, the last surviving founder of the Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary and Orchard in northwest Las Vegas, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 98.

William "Bill" Gilcrease, the last surviving founder of the Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary and Orchard, is shown on Jan. 1, 1986. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corinne Escobar, president of the Gilcrease Orchard Foundation, confirmed the news when contacted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

William Gilcrease was a resident of Las Vegas since 1920, when he arrived with his parents, Elda and Leonard Gilcrease, and brother, John Theodore.

The Gilceases were an early ranching family who had a tremendous influence in the northwest area of Las Vegas.

William Gilcrease founded the sanctuary and was a co-founder of the orchard with his brother, who died in 2003.

The sanctuary was established in 1970 and the orchard, a popular pick-and-pay farm, in 1977. Both properties are vestiges of a Gilcrease land empire that peaked in the 1950s at more than 1,500 acres.

