61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
An exterior view of the Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las ...
An exterior view of the Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The founder of the iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge has died, the company announced Friday.

According to a statement from the company, Bill Paganetti, the founder of Peppermill Casinos Inc., died at age 85.

A native of Petaluma, California, Paganetti teamed up with his lifelong friend, Nat Carasali, to open the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno in 1971. The property would later evolve into the renowned Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

The pair then opened the property’s Las Vegas offshoot, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge near the Strip, on Dec. 26, 1972.

Paganetti’s “iconic legacy” in the hospitality and casino industry also extends to several other properties, including the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks and the trio of Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover.

“Bill was a remarkable family man, married for over 50 years to his wife, Maryanne, with 5 children and 19 grandchildren he was very proud of,” the company’s statement added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
2
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
3
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
4
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
5
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Historic hotel formerly owned by Tony Hsieh is up for sale
Historic hotel formerly owned by Tony Hsieh is up for sale
30 years ago, pirates, theme parks and a pyramid ushered in a new Strip
30 years ago, pirates, theme parks and a pyramid ushered in a new Strip
Family behind the fireworks: From cigars to microchips, Grucci has seen and done it all
Family behind the fireworks: From cigars to microchips, Grucci has seen and done it all
New Las Vegas Strip resort ‘a dream come true’ for veteran exec
New Las Vegas Strip resort ‘a dream come true’ for veteran exec
Historic signs from Strip’s oldest property to be restored
Historic signs from Strip’s oldest property to be restored