Founder of Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip dies at 85

Bill Paganetti, the founder of the iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, has died, the company announced Friday.

An exterior view of the Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The founder of the iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge has died, the company announced Friday.

According to a statement from the company, Bill Paganetti, the founder of Peppermill Casinos Inc., died at age 85.

A native of Petaluma, California, Paganetti teamed up with his lifelong friend, Nat Carasali, to open the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno in 1971. The property would later evolve into the renowned Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

The pair then opened the property’s Las Vegas offshoot, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge near the Strip, on Dec. 26, 1972.

Paganetti’s “iconic legacy” in the hospitality and casino industry also extends to several other properties, including the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks and the trio of Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover.

“Bill was a remarkable family man, married for over 50 years to his wife, Maryanne, with 5 children and 19 grandchildren he was very proud of,” the company’s statement added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.