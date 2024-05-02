Fourth-grade student wins Mojave Max Emergence Contest

A local fourth-grade student had the closest guess of when Mojave Max would emerge from his burrow this year.

DUI suspect in deadly Las Vegas crash was traveling ‘well above’ speed limit, police say

RJ agrees to turn over most data on slain reporter’s phone

Mojave Max emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 3:09 p.m. (Clark County Desert Conservation Program)

A winner of the Mojave Max Emergence Contest was announced Thursday.

Mojave Max, the Clark County Desert Conservation Program’s tortoise mascot made his debut on April 23. The program said fourth-grade student Keira S. of Goldfarb Elementary School won the contest by having the closest guess to Max’s actual emergence time and date.

Keira guessed Max would emerge on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. He emerged that day just a few minutes earlier at 2:09 p.m.

Keira won her and her entire class a field trip to the Springs Preserve to meet Max and with a new laptop for her and her teacher, among other awards.

Over 4,100 students participated in the contest this year across the Clark County School District, the program said.