Frank Harris, co-founder of Martin-Harris Construction, dies at 66

Frank Harris, co-founder of Las Vegas contractor Martin-Harris Construction, died on May 6, 2017 at the age of 66. (Linda Harris)

Frank Harris, a longtime Las Vegas contractor and co-founder of Martin-Harris Construction, now one of the biggest building companies in the valley, died on Saturday.

He was 66 years old.

Harris had undergone emergency colon surgery on April 23, his wife, Linda Harris, said. He died at their home in northwest Las Vegas.

Born in Las Vegas in 1951, Harris was a carpenter and met his future business partner Frank Martin when they were working for J.A. Tiberti Construction.

They started Martin-Harris Construction in 1976 and hired Linda Knox in 1984 as the company’s first project manager. She and Harris married in 1985 and started their own construction firm, LF Harris and Co., in 1991.

Harris is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren, as well as four brothers and one sister.

His son Christopher, who had muscular dystrophy, died in 1990 at age 14.

“Tough to bury a child,” Linda said. “Tough to bury a husband.”

