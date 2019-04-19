Free Children’s Festival on Saturday to draw on nature theme

The annual Children’s Festival, hosted by Clark County Parks and Recreation, is expected on Saturday to celebrate all things nature-related. Courtesy photo.

The annual Children’s Festival, hosted by Clark County Parks and Recreation, is expected on Saturday to celebrate all things nature-related as part of this year’s theme, “Children in Nature.”

A free event since 1993, the festival will feature dance and music performances, arts and crafts, tile painting mosaic workshops, a harmonica workshop and face painters.

Although admission is free, attendees are encouraged to bring money for food and craft vendors on site. Parking is limited, so carpooling is recommended.

The Children’s Festival will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winchester Cultural Center and Park, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, just north of Desert Inn Road.

Contact the cultural center at 702-455-7340 for more information.

