Free Christmas tree recycling at dozens of Las Vegas Valley locations

Free Christmas tree recycling is available at more than 30 Las Vegas Valley locations beginning Thursday and continuing through mid-January.

Zach Barnhart, left, and Alan Rodriguez of Premium Christmas Trees drop trees off at the Lowe’s Home Improvement tree recycling location at Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Free Christmas tree recycling is available at more than 30 Las Vegas Valley locations beginning Thursday and continuing through mid-January.

The recycled trees will be turned into mulch and used in public gardens and parks.

The program, which runs through Jan. 15, is offered through the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, a group of businesses and community organizations, including UNLV’s Rebel Recycling program and the Springs Preserve.

A list of drop-off locations is available on the Springs Preserve’s website. Henderson is offering an additional recycling location at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway.

Decorations are not recyclable and must be removed from trees. Artificial and flocked trees cannot be recycled. Trees that are taller than 5 feet should be cut in half.

Las Vegas Cub Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 96 also will collect trees from those who are unable to drop them off. To schedule a pickup, visit pack219.org.

Free mulch will be available to the public at multiple locations, including Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Park in Henderson from Thursday through Jan. 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will have mulch available at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard at 4600 Horse Road. Mulch will also be available at the cooperative extension’s Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas, 8050 Paradise Road.

Pickup times vary and residents should call the university’s cooperative extension at 702-222-3130 for more information.

Last year, more than 15,000 trees were recycled to create 136 tons of mulch, according to UNLV.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.