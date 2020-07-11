Free COVID-19 testing takes place at east Las Vegas school

At upcoming middle school events, tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The second day of free COVID-19 testing took place Saturday at Cortney Junior High School.

Clark County, in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District, the Clark County School District, Guardian Elite Medical Services, and Community Ambulance, offered the free COVID-19 testing at the school, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

At upcoming middle school events, tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each location, or until supplies for the date run out, according to a news release.

Patients are asked to wear face coverings, and to bring photo identification and provide their phone numbers. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the health district.

Other testing dates and locations are July 17-18, Monaco Middle School, 1870 N. Lamont St.; July 24-25, Mack Middle School, 4250 E. Karen Ave.; and July 30-Aug. 1, Martin Middle School, 200 N. 28th St.

A calendar of COVID-19 testing events sponsored by the health district is available in English and Spanish at www.SNHD.info/covid.

