87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Free McDonalds for health care workers, first responders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2020 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2020 - 10:25 am

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

McDonald’s ‘Thank You Meal’

Health care workers and first responders can receive a free “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s locations through May 5.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner items will be served in the restaurant’s Happy Meal Box and will be available via drive-thru and carryout when showing a work badge.

During breakfast hours, front-line workers will have the option to choose an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. Each comes with a side of hash browns and a soft drink, tea or hot coffee.

In the afternoon and at night, frontline workers will be able to choose a double cheeseburger, 6-piece McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. Each comes with a side of small fries and a soft drink, tea or hot coffee.

Local cafe fundraises to feed health care workers

Beach Cafe owner Robyn Bradley and her staff are fundraising to deliver meals to medical workers at COVID-19 testing sites and hospitals. The cafe has been offering boxed lunches as a way to support health care workers and hospital staff.

Brandy Johnson, the cafe’s marketing and community outreach coordinator, said 894 meals will have been delivered by Thursday.

The fundraising effort began with the shutdown, and the first delivery was made March 29 when 15 boxed lunches were donated to workers at the COVID-19 testing site at Sahara West Urgent Care and Wellness.

“Deliveries have been pretty steady since then,” said Johnson, who added that the cafe has made deliveries for 18 days straight.

In the past few weeks, donated meals have gone to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center; St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus; and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Boxed lunches are $12 and include a bottle of water, chips, cookies, trail mix, fruit snacks, fruit and pasta salad, a sandwich or wraps. Boxes are also available for $10 and include a sandwich, fruit, chips, bottle of water, fruit snacks and trail mix.

The fundraiser’s volunteer effort has grown throughout the community. Local artists and others are decorating boxes, and handwritten thank-you notes are being included from all over the country.

“Each box is getting hand-decorated by volunteers from all over the valley, including a lot of bartenders and servers who are out of work,” Johnson said.

To support the fundraiser or to donate a lunch, call 702-898-5200 or email robyn@beachcafelv.com. Donations can be dropped off at the cafe, which is open for curbside service, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 7750 S. Jones Blvd.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
2
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
3
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
4
Western states start some reopening while Nevada waits
Western states start some reopening while Nevada waits
5
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Marriage License Bureau reopens after coronavirus closure - VIDEO
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas reopens Monday, April 24, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital releases man who recovered from coronavirus - VIDEO
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone on Saturday, April 25 — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients. Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)
Protest promotes recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak - VIDEO
A group known as Fight for Nevada and its supporters gathered outside of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to protest and promote the recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair Create Nevada Light Display
David and Mason Koch designed and erected a solar light display atop Black Mountain of a Nevada outline with heart inside for community strength during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists happy to see decreased gas prices in Las Vegas - VIDEO
With demand for crude oil continuing to dip due to the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline at the retail level has fallen along with it. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco gasoline at $1.89 a gallon - VIDEO
People fill up their vehicles at Costco off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada’s first coronavirus patient released from hospital after coma - VIDEO
Nearly two months after testing positive, and three weeks since waking from a coma, Ronald Pipkins, 55, the first coronavirus patient in Nevada, was released from the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on April 20, 2020. (Veterans Health Administration)
YMCA opens curbside pickup for free lunches for kids in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The YMCA of Southern Nevada in conjunction with with the Clark County School District is furnishing a drive-thru for a free lunch program at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, Durango Hills YMCA and SkyView YMCA in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police wish 9-year-old happy birthday
Henderson Police Department officers drive by a 9-year-old’s birthday. (Henderson Police Department)
Chefs from MGM Resorts donate meals to Catholic Charities - VIDEO
From April 14 to April 30, chefs from the MGM Resorts International will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Show us your masks - VIDEO
Now that we've been asked to wear masks in public, people are showing us their masks. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patient discharged after being critically ill with COVID-19
A patient in his 60s known only as “Alfred” who had been critically ill with COVID-19 was discharged from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels waiting list skyrockets - VIDEO
Media and community relations director Leslie Carmine discusses changes regarding Meals on Wheels, at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The waiting list for the meals that are delivered directly to homebound seniors in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas has grown up to 2,400. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Residents concerned about recent mailbox break-ins - VIDEO
Checks from the stimulus bill passed by Congress are being sent out this week and next. Some Las Vegas residents are concerned those checks could be stolen out of mailboxes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County will allow the delivery of alcohol, temporarily - VIDEO
Las Vegas officials allowed alcohol delivery to begin late last week in their jurisdiction. Now Clark County is doing the same until April 30, unless the shutdown is extended. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson center opens food bank to public - VIDEO
Visitors to the St. Therese Center HIV Outreach drive-thru food pantry talk about the impact of food banks for their families and friends. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
Two large fires hit parts of the Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Renee Summerour wraps up the two large fire that hit part of the Las Vegas Valley Late Wednesday , early morning Thursday. RJ reporter Glenn Puit was at both scenes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels light up their windows to show support during shutdown - VIDEO
Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip lit up their windows with hearts and messages to show support during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday night, April 1. (Le'Andre Fox and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Isolation and quarantine center for homeless at Cashman Center - VIDEO
A new isolation and quarantine center for homeless is under construction at the Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas, March 31. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day care changes hours and takes extra steps to help guardians - VIDEO
Sarah Washington, whose children attend Discovery Gardens Childcare, shares the importance of the facility’s hour changes, and child care director Ariella Thomas discusses some other changes Discovery Gardens Childcare has made, in Las Vegas on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps - VIDEO
Costco announced it will reduce hours at its stores and gas pumps starting Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homeless outreach organization feeds people in age of social distancing - VIDEO
Homeless outreach organization Food Not Bombs handed out sack lunches, hygiene kits and blankets on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which has temporarily closed its dining room and emergency night shelter, also handed out to-go lunches on Foremaster Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More