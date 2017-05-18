ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Free orange donuts available Thursday as part of RTC campaign

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 6:35 pm
 

Most drivers across the Las Vegas Valley detest the sight of orange construction cones, but what about orange-colored donuts?

Free orange donuts will be distributed at Dunkin’ Donuts throughout the region Thursday in honor of “Seeing Orange Day,” according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The daylong giveaway is available to customers who ask for the “Seeing Orange” special at all 17 local Dunkin’ Donuts locations across the valley, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said. Dunkin’ Donuts will also sell small orange-flavored Coolatta drinks for $1.99 on Thursday.

The salute to orange cones is part of National Infrastructure Week and the RTC’s launch of a new “Love the Cone” campaign with television commercials and advertisements plastered on bus shelters and vehicles.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
