Free steering wheel locks available from Las Vegas police

Steering wheel locks available for free from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Enterprise Area Command. (Courtesy of LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Facebook)

Want to make your car a little more secure? Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering a way to help keep cars safe from theft in the valley.

Kia and Hyundai owners with vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 are eligible for a free steering wheel lock, according Las Vegas police.

Drivers who bring in their Nevada car registration that matches their Nevada drivers license can get a free lock from Metro’s Enterprise Area Command Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

The giveaway comes after Hyundai issued a service campaign that includes launching an anti-theft software upgrade for more than four million vehicles.

The campaign was created in response to an increase in thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions, the company said.