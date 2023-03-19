59°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Free steering wheel locks available from Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2023 - 12:44 pm
Steering wheel locks available for free from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Ent ...
Steering wheel locks available for free from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Enterprise Area Command. (Courtesy of LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Facebook)

Want to make your car a little more secure? Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering a way to help keep cars safe from theft in the valley.

Kia and Hyundai owners with vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 are eligible for a free steering wheel lock, according Las Vegas police.

Drivers who bring in their Nevada car registration that matches their Nevada drivers license can get a free lock from Metro’s Enterprise Area Command Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

The giveaway comes after Hyundai issued a service campaign that includes launching an anti-theft software upgrade for more than four million vehicles.

The campaign was created in response to an increase in thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions, the company said.

MOST READ
1
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
2
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
3
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
4
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
5
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
1 killed, 2 injured in west Las Vegas crash
1 killed, 2 injured in west Las Vegas crash
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas
Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Baby among 4 critically injured in east Las Vegas crash, police say
Baby among 4 critically injured in east Las Vegas crash, police say
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas