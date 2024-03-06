65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 10:56 am
 
Vincent Diasparra, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, guides his dog Spike thro ...
Vincent Diasparra, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, guides his dog Spike through the agility obstacle course at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Trials at South Point in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is offering free tickets for the public to attend the annual K-9 trials event later this month.

According to a news release, the 32nd annual LVMPD K-9 trials will be held on March 24 at the South Point Arena, 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

As part of the event, K-9 teams from law enforcement, hotel and casino properties and military will compete in a variety of events including agility and handler protection.

The LVMPD Foundation says the K-9 teams will be judged on their performance, including handler tactics, with the top three finishers receiving awards for “Tough Dog,” “Top Dog” and “Top Agency.”

The family-friendly competition is free and open to all ages. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m., organizers say.

Additional activities include K-9 Photo Op for $5 per picture; “People’s Choice Award” for favorite K-9, which costs $1 per vote; raffle prizes with tickets costing $1 and $5 tickets depending on item; vendor booths; and new LVMPD K-9 branded merchandise for purchase at the event.

Those interested in attending must register for free tickets online: lvmpdfoundation.org/k9trials.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man accused in Henderson crash that killed mother, 2 sons released on bail
Man accused in Henderson crash that killed mother, 2 sons released on bail
‘Spherical armadillo’ or Sydney Opera House? Ballpark draws mixed reviews
‘Spherical armadillo’ or Sydney Opera House? Ballpark draws mixed reviews
Tropicana shutdown will occur in phases
Tropicana shutdown will occur in phases
Working their way back: ‘Jersey Boys’ finds a home — again — in Vegas
Working their way back: ‘Jersey Boys’ finds a home — again — in Vegas
Police warn homeowners of trick burglars use to disable home security systems
Police warn homeowners of trick burglars use to disable home security systems
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president