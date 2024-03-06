Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is offering free tickets for the public to attend the annual K-9 trials event later this month.

Vincent Diasparra, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, guides his dog Spike through the agility obstacle course at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Trials at South Point in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

According to a news release, the 32nd annual LVMPD K-9 trials will be held on March 24 at the South Point Arena, 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

As part of the event, K-9 teams from law enforcement, hotel and casino properties and military will compete in a variety of events including agility and handler protection.

The LVMPD Foundation says the K-9 teams will be judged on their performance, including handler tactics, with the top three finishers receiving awards for “Tough Dog,” “Top Dog” and “Top Agency.”

The family-friendly competition is free and open to all ages. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m., organizers say.

Additional activities include K-9 Photo Op for $5 per picture; “People’s Choice Award” for favorite K-9, which costs $1 per vote; raffle prizes with tickets costing $1 and $5 tickets depending on item; vendor booths; and new LVMPD K-9 branded merchandise for purchase at the event.

Those interested in attending must register for free tickets online: lvmpdfoundation.org/k9trials.