Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is offering free tickets for the public to attend the annual K-9 trials event later this month.
According to a news release, the 32nd annual LVMPD K-9 trials will be held on March 24 at the South Point Arena, 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
As part of the event, K-9 teams from law enforcement, hotel and casino properties and military will compete in a variety of events including agility and handler protection.
The LVMPD Foundation says the K-9 teams will be judged on their performance, including handler tactics, with the top three finishers receiving awards for “Tough Dog,” “Top Dog” and “Top Agency.”
The family-friendly competition is free and open to all ages. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m., organizers say.
Additional activities include K-9 Photo Op for $5 per picture; “People’s Choice Award” for favorite K-9, which costs $1 per vote; raffle prizes with tickets costing $1 and $5 tickets depending on item; vendor booths; and new LVMPD K-9 branded merchandise for purchase at the event.
Those interested in attending must register for free tickets online: lvmpdfoundation.org/k9trials.