Freeway ramp closures set in Las Vegas Wednesday night

Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp closures are scheduled for Wednesday night for painting and lane striping as a part of Project Neon. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pair of Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp closures are scheduled for Wednesday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The temporary closures are needed for painting and final lane striping as part of Project Neon. The closures begin Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning.

• The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. Highway 95 southbound will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

• The U.S. 95 southbound ramp to I-15 northbound will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Project Neon is 97 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion later this month.

