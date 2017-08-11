Freeway ramps in downtown Las Vegas to close starting Monday

A new, half-mile carpool ramp hailed as the centerpiece of Project Neon is starting to take shape, prompting the long-term closure of two freeway ramps starting Monday evening in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moves along northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will close from 7 p.m. Monday through January 2018, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Additionally, the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will close from 7 p.m. Monday through mid-September.

During that time, crews will lay deep concrete foundations for an 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles, Illia said.

When completed, the new carpool ramp will have one lane for drivers headed from southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 and another connecting northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95. The two-way concrete ramp will be accessible from the center lane of both freeways.

By time work wraps up on Project Neon in July 2019, Las Vegas will have 22 consecutive miles of carpool lanes between I-15 and U.S. 95, requiring at least two people per vehicle.

