Freight company plans 70,000-square-foot warehouse in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A freight company for a variety of businesses plans to open a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse in the southwestern valley by January.

Pilot Freight Services, based near Philadelphia, wants to use the warehouse for clients’ long- and short-term storage, according to a statement Tuesday.

In November, Clark County issued a permit that detailed $380,000 worth of work to ready the warehouse, according to county records.

The warehouse is near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Warm Springs Road and will employ five people, bringing the total to 37 employees in the Las Vegas Valley.

Pilot provides freight work for for business showing at trade shows, moving concert- and stage-related equipment and more. It also operates a 40,000-square-foot building just south of McCarran International Airport.

