68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot reaches $515M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A single winner of Friday’s 8 p.m. Mega Millions jackpot drawing would claim more than a half a billion dollars.

Nobody has won the jackpot since Feb. 16.

The odds of winning are slightly more than 1 in 306 million, according to Lottery USA. To win, a player must correctly select all 5 white balls numbered from 1 to 70 as well as a gold ball, from 1 to 25.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. Most recently, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16. On Jan. 22, a whopping $1.05 billion prize went to a group of players in Michigan. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, surpassed only by the massive $1.537 billion prize in October 2018.

The estimated cash option for Friday is $346.3 million.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
3
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
4
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
CARTOONS: Celebrating end of pandemic
5
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet
RJ

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened its doors for the first time in over a year this week.