Friend: Las Vegas cyclist killed in crash was ‘a very good human’

Gerrard Nieva, one of five cyclists killed in a highway crash near Searchlight, was described as a humble and quiet man who serviced dialysis machines for a living.

Gerrard Nieva (Yashindir Gokul)

Las Vegas resident Gerrard Nieva was a humble and quiet man who was committed to the well-being of patients using the dialysis machines he serviced for a living.

Those descriptions of Nieva were offered by friends Friday, a day after he and four other bicyclists were killed in a crash along U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

“Always a kind and caring person,” said Nieva’s former co-worker, Pamela Inman.

Inman worked with Nieva for years at the medical care company Fresenius in Las Vegas. She said Nieva was an expert at making sure dialysis machines were working properly. He took the job seriously, she said, and routinely showed up to work early to take care of the machines, which are used to treat people with kidney problems.

“He was very good at what he did,” Inman said. “He cared very much about making sure everything was in proper working order so the patients wouldn’t have any issues, and to make sure nothing put the patients at risk.”

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the identities of those killed, but friends and relatives have identified the other victims of Thursday’s crash as Erin Ray, 43, of Las Vegas; Michael “Mike” Murray, 57, of Las Vegas; Aksoy Ahmet; and Tom Trauger. The bicyclists were struck by a box truck that drove through a group of about 20 cyclists participating in the 15th annual Nipton Loop ride, a 130-mile ride beginning at M Resort in Henderson.

Nieva’s close friend, Yash Gokul of Las Vegas, rode bikes on long distances with Nieva as part of the Carefast Cycling team that Gokul founded. He said Nieva was about 40 and a longtime resident of the Las Vegas Valley.

The victim’s relatives were flying to Las Vegas from Colorado and New York on Friday with plans to attend a Saturday vigil for those killed in the crash. Gokul, like Inman, described his friend as quiet, professional and kind-hearted.

“A really quiet, humble guy,” Gokul said. “Very nice. Nicest guy on our team by far. A very good human.”

Gokul said his friend was an avid racer who was constantly training to improve his skills.

“He was a really good team player,” Gokul said. “He was always there, very dedicated, very strong. Definitely an advanced rider. He did a lot of racing with us. A very active member of our team.”

Gokul said he has been on countess rides with Nieva, traveling throughout California, Utah and Arizona.

“We ride long, we ride hard, tons of races,” Gokul said.

Gokul said their team members are devastated by the loss. He also said motorists need to have increased awareness when it comes to bicyclists’ safety.

“I ride my bike every day, and there won’t be a single day that I won’t get honked at or something happens where motorists think they have the right of way,” he said. “They don’t want to wait. It is alarming how many of these accidents there are, with so many deaths.”

